Pertussis cases in CL climb to 138 -- DOH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pertussis cases in Central Luzon continue to rise after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 16 new cases between May 4 and May 11, 2024.

DOH Central Luzon said the recent cases have increased the total number of pertussis cases in the region to 138

Tarlac province logged the highest number of cases with 40, followed by Pampanga and Bataan provinces with 23 each.

Bulacan also registered 14 cases, while Nueva Ecija have 12, and Zambales 10.

No pertussis case was recorded in Aurora province.

DOH said the current figures are 12,200% higher compared to the previous year when there were zero cases recorded in the region.

The health department reminded the public to practice respiratory hygiene, regular handwashing, wearing of facemask, and get vaccinated against the disease.