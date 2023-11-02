PG Ponce elected chair in Balibago, Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — Former Councilor Joseph “PG” Ponce won in the race for chairmanship in the business district of Balibago here.

Ponce unseated incumbent village Chairman Tony Mamac with a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

Based on the final tally, Ponce secured 5,450 votes while Mamac 3,213 votes.

Six aspiring kagawad under Ponce’s slate namely Karen “Pektus” Nicdao, Grace David, Jennifer Torres, Joel Ocop, Louie Jake Manalastas, Ednel Batac, and Arnold Ibay were also proclaimed winners.

These candidates were declared winners by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after a 12-hour official vote tally by the barangay board of canvassers.

“The sweetest victory comes after the hardest battle,” Ponce said.