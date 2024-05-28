PH airports on 'alert' for Covid-19 'FLiRT'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Airports across the country were placed under “heightened alert" due to Covid-19 “FLiRT” variant.

On Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that it has directed the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) to screen foreign visitors and Filipinos coming from countries with reported cases of the new “FLiRT” variants.

Under Memorandum No. 2024-48 issued on May 24, 2024, the BOQ said that “all stations have been directed to conduct thorough screening at points of entry for arriving visitors originating from countries where Covid-19 FLiRT incidents have been detected.”

The World Health Organization (WHO), in a separate advisory, said that a new Covid-19 variant like “FLiRT” may require attention and monitoring by health authorities.

Currently, the international health body is monitoring four new variants---the JN.1.7, JN.1.18, KP.2 and KP.3, which are descendants of JN.1 from the Omicron variant.

WHO refers to "FLiRT" as an acronym from the technical names of the mutations that caused the family of new Covid-19 variants, usually with lineage names starting with KP or JN.

Variants of “FLiRT” have been detected in Singapore, Thailand, India, China, Hong Kong, Nepal, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom and 14 other countries in Europe.

Pending a biosurveillance report from the Philippine Genome Center of the University of the Philippines, the DOH has yet to confirm if "FLiRT" variants have been detected in the country.

The agency said it is possible that the new Covid-19 variants are already spreading locally due to increase in reported cases.

DOH data showed that 877 new infections were reported from May 7 to 13, with an average of 125 cases logged per day, with five fatalities logged from April 30 to May 13.

Hospital occupancy for Covid-19 patients remained low with 11 percent of 1,117 intensive care unit beds and 13 percent of 9,571 non-intensive care unit beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients occupied.

The BOQ urged travelers to complete the health questionnaire on their e-travel application.

The Bureau advised those with Covid-19 symptoms to isolate themselves in their homes.

The DOH advised the public to practice good respiratory hygiene, wash hands, avoid large crowds and wear face masks when necessary.