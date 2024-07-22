PH, China reach ‘provisional arrangement’ on Ayungin missions

MANILA – The Philippines and China have agreed on a “provisional arrangement” in rotation and resupply (RORE) missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Sunday.

In a statement, the DFA said both sides concurred that the agreement “will not prejudice each other’s positions in the South China Sea.”

“The Philippines and the People’s Republic of China have reached an understanding on the provisional arrangement for the resupply of daily necessities and rotation missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal,” it said.

Both have recognized the need to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and manage differences through dialogue and consultation.

The DFA has yet to provide the specifics of the agreement.

The agreement was made following a series of consultations with the Chinese side, following constructive discussions at the 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting on the South China Sea on July 2.

It was the first formal measure that the two sides agreed on about the Ayungin Shoal.

Two months ago, an unidentified Chinese Embassy official said Beijing had forged a “new model” with Manila, which allegedly allows an unhampered resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre provided that the Philippine boat and escort coast guard involved are limited to one each.

Before the newly announced arrangement, the DFA said the Philippines had not entered into any agreement with China concerning the feature.

It said only President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. could approve or authorize deals related to the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea.

No US participation

In a separate interview on Sunday afternoon, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the country’s RORE missions “will remain to be a pure Philippine operation.”

“But we appreciate the US support in all aspect being our main ally and its assurance of ironclad commitment to the MDT (Mutual Defense Treaty). There is no need at this time for any direct involvement of US forces in RORE mission,” he said.

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, on the other hand, noted that the Philippine government would continue to consult the United States as a treaty ally.

“As far as the RORE is concerned, we’re keeping it as a purely Philippine operation utilizing Philippine ships, personnel and leadership. That may change depending on the guidance from top management but that’s the direction or policy at present,” he said.

The officials made their statement after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the US “will do what is necessary” to ensure that the Philippines could continue its RORE missions.

“We will do what is necessary with the Philippines to see to it that that happens. But in terms of specific concepts of operations or the exact way in which the United States would be engaged, our preference is to have the maintenance of the status quo there, the capacity of the Philippines to do these resupplies,” Sullivan said.

“We will continue to support the Philippines and stand behind them as they take steps to be able to ensure that,” he added.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military appreciates Sullivan’s remarks that show an “enduring partnership” between the two states.

She also welcomed the US official’s reaffirmation of the MDT, which she said ensures the Philippines' assets in Ayungin Shoal are protected.

“The AFP is committed to the welfare and readiness of our personnel in strategic locations like Ayungin Shoal. The Philippines will exhaust all means before seeking foreign intervention in fulfilling our mandate,” she said.

“The AFP values the support of the US and like-minded countries in fostering a peaceful and secure region based on international law. We remain committed to peaceful resolutions and will continue working with the US and other partners to uphold regional stability and our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,” she added. (With reports from Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)