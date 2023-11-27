PH, Korean culture exchange pushed

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Korean Community Association in Central Luzon (KCACL) is pushing for cultural exchange between Korea and Pampanga.

The KCACL hosted its 2023 Hanbi Cultural Festival and Year End Party (2023 Philippines-Korean Cultural Exchange Festival) on November 24, 2023, at Hilton Clark.

KCACL president Choi Jong Phil said the festival aims to create an understanding between Korean and Filipino culture.

"I believe that this event will provide a forum for cultural exchange between the Philippines and Korea, strengthening ties between the two societies and advancing the idea of mutual respect and cohabitation in the future," Choi said.

He added that there are about 10,000 to 15,000 Koreans in Pampanga.

Choi thanked Pampanga Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay Baby" Pineda, and former President and Now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for their support to the Korean community in the province.

Executive Consul General of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea Sang-Seungman is the guest of honor and speaker during the event. #