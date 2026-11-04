PH Leads Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia List with 54 firms

Some 54 Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the Philippines are recognized on this year’s list, the most of any country.

Golden Arches joined by leading local employers including Balibago Waterworks and Megaworld Corporation.

● Over a million employees across ten Southeast Asian countries were surveyed.

● More than half the list, 54 of 100 companies, is certified in the Philippines.

● Golden Arches Development Corporation, the operator of McDonald’s Philippines, debuts at #7, the highest new entry on the list.

The Philippines has more companies on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2026 list than any other country, with 54 companies certified in the Philippines named in the ranking released today by Fortune and Great Place To Work®.

Philippine employers lead from the front. Golden Arches Development Corporation enters at #7, and Balibago Waterworks System (#19) and Megaworld Corporation (#22) follow inside the top 25.

Now in its second year, the Southeast Asia list builds on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, which has drawn on Great Place To Work’s workplace research in the U.S. since 1998.

The 2026 Southeast Asia ranking is informed by confidential survey responses from 1,322,537 employees across ten countries.

The homegrown companies at the top of the list have deep roots. Golden Arches opened the country’s first McDonald’s on Morayta Street in Manila in 1981 and now runs around 800 restaurants nationwide.

Balibago Waterworks began in 1958 as a local water provider in Angeles City, Pampanga, and now holds more than 90 municipal franchises across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Megaworld, the township developer behind landmark communities such as Eastwood City, Uptown Bonifacio, and McKinley Hill, climbs to #22 from #90 last year.

Charles Plumley, General Manager, Great Place To Work® Philippines, said “Global companies have long come to the Philippines for its people, but this year’s Fortune list illustrates what happens when employers invest in building high-performance workplace cultures.”

“Twenty-seven companies on the list are Certified only in the Philippines, putting Filipino teams at the heart of their recognition. Golden Arches’ debut at No. 7 brings that story to the frontline, where scaling a strong culture across restaurant teams is critical to delivering a consistent customer experience and business results. Building great workplaces helps businesses compete on quality and productivity while creating more rewarding careers for Filipinos," he added.

The full list is available at greatplacetowork.com.ph/best-workplaces/sea/fortune