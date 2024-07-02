PH Navy: Chinese ships spotted in WPS down to 95

MANILA – There are lesser Chinese vessels in various West Philippine Sea (WPS) areas, the monitoring report of the Philippine Navy indicated Tuesday.

The Navy said a total of 95 assorted Chinese vessels were spotted in the WPS from June 25 to July 1, down from 129 during the June 18 to 24 monitoring period.

The ships include 13 China Coast Guard Vessels (CCGVs), six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships and 76 Chinese maritime militia vessels (CMMVs).

The number of PLAN vessels increased by one since June 24.

The monitoring showed the Chinese ships were in the following locations in the WPS:

--Bajo de Masinloc - five CCGVs, one PLAN vessel, and eight CMMVs;

--Ayungin Shoal - 5 CCGVs, 2 PLAN vessels, 13 CMMVs;

--Pagasa Island - 1 CCGV, 1 PLAN vessel, 20 CMMVs;

--Parola - 1 CMMV;

--Panata - 1 PLAN, 7 CMMVs;

--Sabina Shoal - 2 CCGVs, 1 PLAN vessel, 3 CMMVs;

--Juan Felipe Reef - 20 CMMVs;

--Recto Bank - 4 CCMVs

Chinese aircraft carrier within PH EEZ

Meanwhile, Navy spokesperson for the WPS Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad confirmed that the Chinese PLAN aircraft carrier Shandong was monitored some 200 nautical miles from Luzon or within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Trinidad, however, said since the South China Sea is a nautical highway, the passage of such ships is allowed under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea under the principle of freedom of navigation. (PNA)