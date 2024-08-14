PH Navy: More China coast guard, naval ships spotted in WPS

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) noted an increased presence of Chinese naval and coast guard ships in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In its report released Tuesday night, the PN said nine People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 13 China Coast Guard vessels (CCGVs) were spotted from Aug. 6 to 12 – higher than the six PLAN ships and 12 CCGVs seen from July 30 to Aug. 5.

In the same period, two China Research and Survey Vessels (CRSVs) were also spotted, compared to only one seen in the previous week.

Meanwhile, the number of China Maritime Militia Vessels (CMMVs) sighted for this period was 68, significantly lower than the 106 spotted last time.

Of the 13 CCGVs spotted in the WPS, three were seen in Bajo de Masinloc, five in Ayungin Shoal, two in Pagasa Island, and three in Sabina Shoal.

Of the nine PLAN ships, one was spotted in Ayungin Shoal, two in Pagasa Island, one in Likas Island, one in Patag Island, three in Sabina Shoal, and one in Iroquois Reef.

Of the 68 CMMVs, six were seen in Bajo de Masinloc, four in Ayungin Shoal, 37 in Pagasa Island, two in Lawak Island, six in Panata Island, and 13 in Sabina Shoal.

Meanwhile, the two CRSVs were spotted in Ayungin Shoal and Patag Island. (PNA)