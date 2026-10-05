PH, SoKor to start $6-M agribiz hub in Zambales

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday said the Philippines and South Korea further advanced agricultural partnership through the USD6-million Agribusiness Incubation (ABI) Center project.

The DA Central Luzon held the groundbreaking for the construction of the ABI Center in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) at the DA-Research Outreach Station for Lahar-Laden Areas Development (DA-RSLL) in Barangay Rabanes, San Marcelino, Zambales on Thursday.

DA Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing and Consumer Affairs Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra said the establishment of the ABI center will help capacitate farmers to maximize their entrepreneurial opportunities.

ìThrough this facility, it will provide an enabling environment for farmers and emerging agripreneurs as they navigate the critical stages of establishing and growing their enterprises,î she said.

In particular, the ABI center will provide farmers with shared office spaces, processing facilities, mentorship, and capacity-building activities.

Aside from its structural function as a physical facility, the ABI Center is seen to serve as a platform for agricultural entrepreneurship, innovation, and capacity development.

Linkages for potential funding sources and business opportunities among farmers will also be advanced in connection with government agencies, markets, financial institutions, and private partners.

For his part, KOICA Country Director Jung Youngsun expressed optimism that the project will help empower Filipino farmers in agribusiness.

ìThrough our partnership with the Philippines, the Government of the Republic of Korea, through KOICA, hopes to contribute to a more productive and competitive agricultural sector by empowering Filipino farmers to develop sustainable agribusinesses, increase their incomes, and build stronger rural communities,î he said. (PNA)