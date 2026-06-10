PH takes diplomatic action vs. illegal structure in Bajo de Masinloc

MANILA – The Philippine government has undertaken the "appropriate diplomatic action" after the military confirmed the presence of an illegal floating structure in Bajo de Masinloc (also known as Scarborough Shoal), the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs has already undertaken appropriate diplomatic action with the government of the People’s Republic of China in connection with the illegal presence of this floating structure," it said in a statement.

The NTF-WPS also emphasized that protection of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction remains its "paramount consideration."

"The Philippine Government will continue to take appropriate actions consistent with international law and in defense of the country's national interests," it said.

The NTF-WPS confirmed the information earlier released by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. regarding the presence of a floating structure in Bajo de Masinloc.

"Aerial monitoring by several agencies has confirmed the presence of a 6x6-meter floating structure with what appears to be an antenna. Latest imagery obtained by the AFP likewise shows the presence of personnel on top of the structure. Recent PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) monitoring further indicates that the platform is currently located within the shoal, with individuals observed on board," it said.

The NTF-WPS said it is closely coordinating with relevant government agencies to monitor developments and further assess the nature, purpose, and implications of the installation and related activities within the shoal.

It added that inter-agency efforts are ongoing to establish a complete and accurate picture of the situation.

"The NTF-WPS remains steadfast in upholding the rules-based international order, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award. We reiterate that Bajo de Masinloc is an integral part of the Philippines and falls within the country's maritime zones as recognized under international law," the task force said. (PNA)