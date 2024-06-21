PH to experience longest day Friday

MANILA – The country will experience the summer solstice or the longest day and shortest nighttime on June 21, the weather bureau said.

"Sunrise was 5:28 a.m. and sunset is (expected) at 6:38 p.m. – so around 13 hours daytime," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Dan Villamil said in a radio interview.

"During the summer solstice, the sun is at its highest or most northerly point in the sky. The Tropic of Cancer, situated 23.5 degrees north of the equator, is illuminated directly by the sun during this time," PAGASA posted on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, most areas in the country will continue to experience rain showers due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The southwest monsoon will also cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the rest of Calabarzon, Zambales, and Bataan. Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

Localized thunderstorms will cause isolated rain showers over the rest of Luzon.

The country will continue to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)