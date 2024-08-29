PH, US military execs check upgrades at Basa Air Base

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Military officials from the United States and the Philippines on Wednesday visited Basa Air Base in Pampanga to check on the upgrades undertaken in the air force facility.

The Air Force base in Florida Blanca town is one of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in the country.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the inspection focused on the improvements made to enhance the operational capabilities of the Philippine Air Force and promote joint interoperability between the two armed forces, particularly with the indo-Pacific Command.

Basa Air Base, one of nine AFP facilities designated under the EDCA.

Infrastructure project were implemented inside the base to support the Philippine military’s modernization efforts and contribute to the overall security and defense posture in the region.

The AFP said these developments are vital in its goal of being a credible defense force that can safeguard the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The improvements at Basa Air Base demonstrate the commitment to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and ensure that Philippine forces are prepared to respond to any security challenge, the AFP added.

The Basa Air Base visit is part of the ongoing engagements under the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board meeting scheduled at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City Thursday afternoon.