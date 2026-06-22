PHA Central Luzon prexy bares HEART program

The newly-installed president of Philippine Heart Association (PHA) Central Luzon Chapter president has bared the launching of HEART (Health Education, Advocacy, Research, and Transformation) Alliance Flagship Project.

Dr. Michelle Nieves, the 19th and fifth female president of the PHA Central Luzon, said the HEART Alliance is more than a program.

She added that it is a commitment to build healthier families, healthier communities, and a healthier Philippines.

The first, revolutionary cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention and management initiative, the HEART Alliance involves a huge multi-sectoral network of doctors from diverse disciplines (cardiologists, pediatricians, obstetrician-gynecologists, family physicians, occupational medicine specialists and dentists), local government units, schools, barangays, and community stakeholders.

These groups are committed to establish and transform HEART Alliance into a coordinated and sustainable advocacy program, according to Nieves.

The program focuses on youth empowerment, women's cardiovascular health, workplace wellness, community screening, and research initiatives, reflecting the PHA CL Chapter's belief that sustainable cardiovascular care requires broad community participation.

The PHA Central Luzon Vision is "Healthy Hearts, Empowered Communities."

The group said it is launching the fight against the CVD menace in every home, school, workplace, and in community.

Under the watch of Dr. Aurora Gamponia, the PHA National's top priorities are One Cardiologist for Every City and Province (to bring accessible cardiology services in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas where there are no heart doctors but where doctors outside of the cardiology field, general practitioners and family medicine doctors, are willing to embrace and propagate the PHA preventive cardiology); hands-only CPR programs; and Rheumatic Heart Disease PH Eradication Program.

Gamponia is the fifth pediatric cardiologist and the 10th woman to lead the national organization.

More than half of the PHA's 2,500 members are concentrated in Metro Manila, while only 48 percent serve the rest of the country's more than 110 million Filipinos.

The PHA said the significant ratio is 1 cardiologist for every 44,000 Filipinos.

After the establishment of cardiovascular services in Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi and Sibugay in Region, the ZamBaSulTa Sub-region, through the formation of their respective Sub-Chapters, the period between July 2026 and June 30, 2027 will see the birth of 14 more PHA Sub-Chapters in 14 PH provinces where there are no heart doctors.

For now, tops on the list are Dinagat Island and Camiguin, the PHA said.