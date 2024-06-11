Phase 2 of Baler Airport project to start July 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The second phase of the ongoing Baler Airport Development Project in Aurora province will start this July.

This was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The aviation agency said that Phase 2 will involve the construction of an additional 212 seating capacity.

Baler Airport, classified as a community airport, is being developed to improve its capacity and safety of flights and passengers.

The CAAP disclosed that it has already tapped a third party consultant for the survey works and the construction of the passenger terminal building will begin after the issuance of Deed of Absolute Sale and 50 percent payment for the site acquisition.

The agency added that the first phase of the project is composed of the extension of Runway 23 and Runway 05, construction of the apron and taxiway, construction of fence, runway markings, reinforced concrete pipe culvert, earthworks, and canal.

The accomplishment rate for the runway extension and canal is at 36 percent since construction of the new apron and taxiway cannot start due to unacquired properties.

The CAAP is also undertaking the development of the Iba Airport in Zambales as an approved training organization training area of the north.

The Plaridel Airport in Bulacan, a certified training area for approved training organizations , is used as a training facility for civil, commercial or military pilots.

CAAP Area Center III, which will soon relocate to Clark International Airport, is responsible for the airports in Baler, Iba, and Plaridel in Central Luzon.