PHILGAP-certified farms awarded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon led the 7th Regional Awarding of PhilGAP Certified farms in the region.

This year’s recognition runs with the theme “Food Safety and Sustainability through PhilGAP-ASEAN GAP Integration towards Globally Competitive Agriculture.”

The event highlights the integration into the global quality standards for agriculture that aims to raise the bar for food security in the region.

DA records show that some 307 farms in the different provinces of the region had received certifications.

The DA said this is in recognition of the farms’ dedication to following the best farming practices, which help improve the quality and safety of agricultural products.

“This theme reflects our commitment to food, security, and sustainability through the integration of PhilGAP and ASEAN GAP. Certified farms are a testament to the success of our programs and the determination of our farmers to become globally competitive,” Supervising Agriculturist and Regional GAP Focal Person Marilyn Velarde said.