Philhealth-accredited clinics opened at RLMMC

The local government unit of Angeles City has inaugurated PhilHealth-accredited clinics inside the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center on March 4, 2026.

Mayor Carmelo "Jon" B. Lazatin II led the opening of the Mental Health Clinic, Rheumatic Fever–Rheumatic Heart Disease Clinic, Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) provider Public Health Unit, and the Level III-accredited Family and Community Medicine Department.

The Mental Health Clinic, headed by Dr. Mel Vinci Cruz, provides psychiatric services and early intervention.

The Rheumatic Fever–Rheumatic Heart Disease Clinic, led by Dr. Gerard Razon and Dr. Melody Franco, offers specialized cardiovascular care.

The YAKAP program, under Dr. Ricky Gutierrez, focuses on preventive and primary healthcare.

The Public Health Unit, managed by Dr. Aida Capulong with PHU-MIS and HEPO teams, oversees service delivery across the city.

The Family and Community Medicine Department, led by Dr. Nicias Mendoza, received Level III accreditation from PhilHealth.

The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting and blessing attended by city officials and healthcare representatives.