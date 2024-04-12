PhilHealth bares benefits for PWDs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth disclosed that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) may avail of various benefits for their needs.

These include the Z Benefits for Mobility, Orthosis, Rehabilitation, and Prosthesis Help Package that is offered in several health facilities in Central Luzon, where PWDs may get up to P135,000 for prosthesis.

Children with developmental disabilities may avail of a benefit package consisting of P3,626 up to P5,276 for assessment and plan, rehabilitation therapy sessions and discharge assessment and scheme.

PWDs undergoing dialysis could get P2,600 in assistance for every session in 156 sessions each year from the agency based on the recommended treatment of three sessions per week.

PhilHealth explained that there is also a benefit package for general mental health services that includes P9,000 coverage and a P16,000 benefit package for specialty mental health services which can be used every year.

PWDs may also use of the PhilHealth sa Primary Care Benefit "Konsultasyon Sulit at Tama" program, after registering with a "Konsulta" provider to avail of at least one consultation every year, selected laboratories and 21 selected drugs and medicines that are free.

Under Republic Act 11228, a PWD registered in the Philippine Registry for Persons with Disabilities (PRPWD) of the Department of Health is automatically listed as a principal member of PhilHealth.

PhilHealth said that PWDs who are not yet listed in the PRPWD may still avail of the benefits through assessment by the respective Local Social Welfare and Development Office under the financially incapable category, while the PRPWD registration is being processed.