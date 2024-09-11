PhilHealth enhances benefit packages

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has enhanced its benefit packages under the National Health Insurance Program.

The agency said it embarked on a program for critical benefit packages that "truly matter to members in certain conditions that are particularly burdensome and could lead to catastrophic spending."

PhilHealth mentioned the expansion of the hemodialysis package, from 90 to 156 sessions, covering the entire treatment required for Chronic Kidney Disease Stage Five patients for one year.

“In July [of this year], we increased coverage per session by more than 50 percent from P2,600 to P4,000, raising the annual support value from P405,600 to P624,000 per patient per year,” PhilHealth said.

The agency said it has doubled the coverage for hemorrhagic stroke, from P38,000 to P80,000; ischemic stroke, from P28,000 to P76,000; and high-risk pneumonia, from P32,000 to P90,100.

Mental health services have been expanded to offer both general and specialty care, with an outpatient mental health benefit package now available. The agency partners with more providers to improve accessibility.

Other enhancements include the 30 percent across-the-board increase in over 9,000 case rate packages, with another increase planned before the year ends.

The agency also included Z Benefit Package for breast cancer with a 1,300 percent increase, from P100,000 to P1.4 million; and neonatal sepsis increased from P11,700 to P25,793, and coverage for bronchial asthma increased from P9,000 to P22,488.

"More benefits are on the way, with board-approved plans that include coverage for physical rehabilitation, emergency care, severe dengue, chemotherapy, cataract extraction, and open-heart surgeries for children," PhilHealth said.