PhilHealth: Free vax, P25K hepatitis care

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) urged its members on Monday to avail of free vaccines and benefit packages of up to P24,765 for hepatitis-related conditions.

As part of Liver Cancer and Viral Hepatitis Awareness and Prevention Month, the agency said the benefit packages aim to help reduce the financial burden of patients on treatment and strengthen efforts to prevent liver cancer, which is often linked to chronic infection from Hepatitis B and C viruses.

Under its case rate packages, PhilHealth provides up to P23,010 for chronic viral hepatitis, up to P20,865 for sequelae of viral hepatitis, and up to P24,765 for congenital viral hepatitis.

Hepatitis B and C infections may lead to liver inflammation and scarring that may eventually progress to liver cancer if left untreated, PhilHealth said.

The agency added that early detection and prevention are important.

PhilHealth also cited preventive measures, such as regular screening and surveillance, complete recommended vaccinations — particularly against Hepatitis B.

It also urged the members to avoid food and substances that may damage the liver, and maintain a balanced diet with regular exercise, are essential in combatting the disease.

"Early screening for liver cancer is covered under YAKAP (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program), which includes screening tests and liver ultrasound procedures for early detection. These services can be accessed at accredited cancer-screening facilities nationwide upon referral from a YAKAP clinic physician," PhilHealth said.