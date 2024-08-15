PhilHealth holds first Z Benefits Summit in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) held the first Z Benefits Summit on August 12, 2024 at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex and Convention Center in this capital city.

The summit was spearheaded by former President and now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.who was assisted by Vice Governor Lilia Pineda.

The event was attended by PhilHealth 1,500 members and Z benefit contracted providers from Central Luzon.

The summit aimed to raise awareness about the improved Z Benefits like the breast cancer package which has been increased from P100,000 to P1.4 million.

Other packages set for improvement this year include cervical and prostate cancers, kidney transplantation, and open heart surgeries for children, among others.

PhilHealth Chief Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr., who was accompanied in the summit by Area Vice President Walter R. Bacareza and Regional Vice President Henry V. Almanon, said every Filipino should be given access to quality health care.

"Narito ang PhilHealth para siguruhing mangyayari ito," he stressed.

Ledesma, at the same time, called on hospitals and contracted providers of Z Benefits in the region to join the program via partnerships.

"As our healthcare partners, you are in this evolving journey with us. You provide not just compassion, but most of all, hope to our members," he said.

PhilHealth has 34 contracted healthcare facilities in Central Luzon.