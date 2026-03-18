PhilHealth launches 'Gamot' pharmacy in Zambales

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has launched Guaranteed Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) pharmacy in San Marcelino, Zambales.

The first GAMOT-accredited pharmacy in the province provides PhilHealth members and their qualified dependents access to 54 essential outpatient medicines.

The agency said it the program is expected to help patients manage common illnesses and chronic conditions without additional out-of-pocket expenses.

The GAMOT program provides P20,000 worth of medicines per member annually through the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program.

The event was led by Department of Health (DOH) Central Luzon Director Corazon Flores, PhilHealth Acting Vice President Emily Roque, SMDH Chief of Hospital Cresencio Gonzales Jr., and PhilHealth Olongapo Head Lheny Fajardo.

Roque said PhilHealth supports San Marcelino District Hospital in rolling out the GAMOT program to expand access to medicines for members.

She added that the program will help residents get the medicines they need.

“Nandito kami upang magbigay ng suporta sa ating SMDH sa launching ng GAMOT upang mapalaganap ang programa ng PhilHealth at makilala ng bawat Pilipino na ngayon ay may libreng gamot na sa PhilHealth amounting to P20,000 per year,” she said.