PhilHealth launches YAKAP, GAMOT program in Pampanga

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa, and PhilHealth President Edwin M. Mercado launched on Wednesday the PhilHealth YAKAP and GAMOT to provide primary care and essential medicines for "Kapampangans".

The event coincided with the Luzon Governors' Forum with the theme "Wellness and Healthy Aging: Longevity Summit" at Royce Hotel, Clark, Pampanga on March 25, 2026.

Through partnership with the provincial government, Department of Health (DOH) Regional Director Dr. Corazon I. Flores, PhilHealth Region III Acting Vice President Ma. Emily P. Roque, Local Government Units officials attended the event.

All nine district hospitals and the Provincial Hospital in Pampanga are accredited YAKAP clinics with accredited GAMOT pharmacies

These include the Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital (Guagua), Escolastica Romero District Hospital (Lubao), Romana Pangan District Hospital (Floridablanca), Domingo B. Flores District Hospital (Macabebe), Dr. Andres J. Luciano District Hospital (Magalang), Dr. Emigdio C. Cruz Sr. Memorial Hospital (Arayat), Jose Songco Lapid District Hospital (Porac), Mabalacat District Hospital (Mabalacat City), Ricardo P. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (City of San Fernando), and San Luis District Hospital (San Luis).

A PhilHealth member/dependent may choose his/her preferred YAKAP clinic either in the PhilHealth office, or via mobile phone using eGovPH app, or via Member Portal at [www.philhealth.gov.ph](http://www.philhealth.gov.ph). The following are the YAKAP and GAMOT benefits for the members:

1. Free health screening

2. Unlimited check-up/ consultation with YAKAP doctor prescription as needed

3. Laboratory test

4. Cancer screening test

5. 21 essential medicines available in YAKAP clinics

6. 54 essential medicines available in GAMOT pharmacies (Php20,000 for each member every year)

As part of expanding the primary care to all communities, PhilHealth Branch Manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo, PhilHealth San Fernando Head Ma. Elizabeth Banting-Capuli, and PhilHealth Angeles Head Robert C. Padron, ensure that the 138 accredited YAKAP clinics, 50 accredited GAMOT pharmacies, and accredited Cancer Screening Test Facilities in the entire province of Pampanga are undergoing system and readiness procedures so that more benefits and services will be provided to every "Kapampangan".

This relevant and major development in the implementation of preventive care is the foundation of longevity, health, and quality life. The primary care protects communities, more so during emergency crisis, economic challenges, and financial risks. Thus, the Provincial Government of Pampanga will continuously champion the Universal Health Care (UHC) and will support the PhilHealth YAKAP and GAMOT to build healthier, more resilient, and stronger "Kapampangans" of Central Luzon. (End)

(By Monifer S. Bansil, Head-Public Affairs Unit)