PhilHealth Region 3 backs Caluag's health programs

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 met with officials of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Region 3, led by its Acting Vice President Henry V. Almanon.

During their meeting, Caluag and the PhilHealth executives agreed to strengthen collaboration to improve health services for the San Fernando resident.

The PhilHealth officials vowed to assist various sectors in the city, by continuing their PhilHealth Konsulta Caravan, which was last held in the city in May 2024.

The “Konsulta Caravan,” anchored on the Universal Health Care goals of the government, is aimed at increasing people’s awareness on the agency's programs, including the registration and updating of PhilHealth records.

Caluag and City Health Officer Dr. Rowena Salas, informed the agency of the city's current health programs.

Among the major projects discussed were the City's Free Dialysis Center and the Super Health Center.

PhilHealth expressed its support for Caluag's plans, including the upcoming public hospital of the city. -- CIO-GRD,PCM