The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has registered 11.9 million residents, equivalent to 90.7 percent of Central Luzon’s total population, under the National Health Insurance Program as of October 2026.

During the Media Appreciation and Forward 2026 held in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, PhilHealth Regional Office III-A Acting Branch Manager Rowena Zabat-San Mateo said the accomplishment forms part of the Unified National Agenda for Health, which seeks to improve access to healthcare services through coordinated efforts between PhilHealth and the Department of Health (DOH).

She said the two agencies are working together to ensure fast, efficient, and equitable access to healthcare services that promote the health and well-being of Filipinos.

“Kasama rin po dito siyempre, inaangkop po ng dalawang agency lalo na ng PhilHealth ang ating quality, transparency, accountability, integrity at higit sa lahat, ang public trust. Ito po ay para sa pag-deliver sa aming mga programa at pati na rin po sa mga reforms na gagawin ng PhilHealth sa mga programang ito,” Zabat-San Mateo said.

The initiative supports the Universal Health Care agenda under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which prioritizes expanding preventive healthcare services through PhilHealth’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), in partnership with the DOH.

To achieve full registration, the agency is targeting to cover the remaining 9.3 percent of the region’s population by the last quarter of 2026 or early 2027.

“So mayroon pa tayong 9.3 na dapat maipasok sa registration sa PhilHealth and sana po magawa natin ito at makumpleto kung hindi man ngayong last quarter ng 2026 ay sa early part ng 2027,” she said.

PhilHealth also reported having 2,123 accredited healthcare providers across Central Luzon to further support the delivery of healthcare services in the region.

These include YAKAP clinics, Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) pharmacies and providers, Maternal Care Package facilities, and animal bite treatment centers.

Other accredited providers include Tuberculosis-Directly Observed Treatment, Short-Course facilities, dental providers, cancer screening facilities, outpatient malaria facilities, outpatient HIV/AIDS treatment facilities, optometric clinics, and severe acute malnutrition facilities.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth is targeting additional milestones nationwide by December 2027 to further expand healthcare coverage and access to essential services.

Among these is the registration of 60 million Filipinos under YAKAP, with 48 million targeted to undergo health screening and receive medicines through GAMOT when necessary.

“Ang target po ay ma-register ang 60 million na Filipinos sa YAKAP at ang 48 million nito ay ma-screen at mabigyan ng gamot kung kinakailangan,” Zabat-San Mateo said.

The agency also aims to provide 56,400 hospital beds with no co-payment, establish 18 regional referral networks, and develop a National Health Data Repository.

These targets are expected to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access to quality and affordable health services for Filipinos. (RPQ/AJRR, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)