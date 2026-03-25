PhilHealth Yakap, Gamot launched in Zambales

Mayor Arvin Rolly D. Antipolo of San Antonio, Zambales and PhilHealth Acting Vice President Ma. Emily P. Roque launched the PhilHealth YAKAP and GAMOT at the Elyaga Medical Clinic and Laboratory Clinic and Raine Pharmacy in San Antonio, Zambales on March 23, 2026.

With an advocacy to provide continuous primary care and medicines to every member of the community, Dr. Lee-Ann Q. Estrella and SK Federation President Cziello Raine P. Albino, in active collaboration with PhilHealth Olongapo Head Lheny D. Fajardo, the YAKAP accredited Elyaga Clinic provides free health screening, check-up, laboratory tests, and 21 essential medicines to members.

In addition, each member with YAKAP doctor's prescription may avail essential medicines worth Php20,000 each year in Raine Pharmacy and other accredited GAMOT pharmacies in the province. This milestone marks the first YAKAP and GAMOT implementation in the municipality of San Antonio, Zambales for the benefit of every Zambaleño.

With full support from key implementers of Universal Health Care (UHC), every municipality/ city will be proactive and primary care driven that focuses on prevention, continuity, long-term wellness and stronger communities --- and the Municipality of San Antonio, Zambales is leading this shift in health care. (end)

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How to register with your select YAKAP Clinic?

1. PhilHealth Office

2. eGovPH application sa mobile phone

3. Member Portal at www.philhealth.gov.ph

*YAKAP - Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, benefits for health screening, check-up, laboratory, and 21 essential medicines

**GAMOT - Guaranteed Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (54 essential medicines)

(By Monifer S. Bansil, Head - Public Affairs Unit)