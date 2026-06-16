PHIVOLCS gets crisis mgmt, volcano monitoring award

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) received the 2026 Volcanic Surveillance and Crisis Management Award from the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI) during the International Mt. Pinatubo Conference on June 11, 2026 at Holy Angel University.

The conference was organized by the Department of Science and Technology-PHIVOLCS and the Center for Kapampangan Studies, headed by Director Myra Lopez, in cooperation with the Angeles City government, and Mekeni Food Corporation.

IAVCEI Vice President Dr. Marta Calvache presented the award, which recognizes PHIVOLCS’ work in volcano monitoring, hazard assessment, scientific research, and crisis management.

The organization cited the agency’s collaboration with disaster management agencies and communities exposed to volcanic hazards.

The nomination, led by retired United States Geological Survey volcanologist Chris Newhall, highlighted PHIVOLCS’ role during the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption and its growth into a globally recognized volcano observatory.

Newhall said the agency’s monitoring and warning systems have helped save more than 30,000 lives.

The nomination also recognized PHIVOLCS’ partnerships with civil defense officials, community outreach programs, and continuing improvements in monitoring systems.

Supporting nominators included Roderick Mendoza of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, Donato Sermeno of the Office of Civil Defense-Negros Region, and Heather Wright of the USGS Volcano Disaster Assistance Program.

PHIVOLCS Director Teresito “Toto” Bacolcol accepted the award and said the recognition honors the agency’s personnel who work around the clock to monitor the country’s active volcanoes and protect communities.

He added that the recognition underscores the importance of preserving and documenting lessons from the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption to ensure that future generations continue to benefit from those experiences. |via Tristan Jingco