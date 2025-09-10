PHLPost honors University of Pangasinan’s centennial with commemorative stamps

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released a special set of commemorative stamps in celebration of the 100th founding anniversary of the University of Pangasinan (now Phinma UPang).

This philatelic issue, which comes with an official first-day cover, highlights the institution’s century-long legacy of academic excellence, service, and transformation since 1925.

The four-stamp collection features key symbols of Phinma UPang: a stylized illustration of its iconic building, the official university seal, and the 100th-anniversary logo.

Each design visually reflects the university’s enduring mission to advance “Truth, Science, and Virtue” and its continuing role in shaping leaders and innovators for the nation.

The official first-day cover showcases an artistic tapestry symbolizing Phinma UPang’s journey from its humble beginnings in Dagupan City to its current stature as a leading higher education institution in Northern Luzon.

The stamps were printed using Offset Lithography with intricate gold foil stamping, making them a must-have for collectors and alumni alike. They are now available at designated post offices nationwide.

Founded in 1925, the University of Pangasinan remains committed to its mission of “Making the Lives of Others Better” by providing accessible, high-quality education that empowers students to succeed and serve their communities. (PR)