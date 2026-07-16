PHO conducts lectures for soldiers under 70th IB

In support of the country's servicemen, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Pampanga conducted a health lecture at the 70th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army camp in Arayat, Pampanga.

A total of 120 soldiers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Joseph S. Cayton, commander of the 70th Infantry Battalion, participated in the activity.

The seminar covered topics on Responsible Parenting, Mental Health, and Non-Communicable Diseases.

The project is aimed at enhancing the soldiers' knowledge of personal health and the well-being of their families.

The provincial government, under the leadership of Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, said it continues to collaborate with various agencies, including the Philippine Army, in delivering health programs expected to improve the quality of life of every Kapampangan and public servant. / Via Gerald Gloton / Pampanga PIO