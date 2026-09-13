PHO offers online support for mental health issues

The Pampanga Provincial Health Office (PHO) is encouraging residents to seek help for mental health concerns through its official Facebook page, where they can ask questions, share problems and request information or guidance on available services.

The initiative, announced in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, reminds Kabalens that they do not have to face difficult situations alone and that asking for help can be a first step toward getting the support they need.

According to the health office, residents may send a private message if they have questions, are going through a difficult situation, or need information or guidance related to mental health concerns.

The online service is intended to help connect residents with the appropriate assistance

The PHO said it is ready to listen, guide and connect individuals seeking help.

The office also provided its email address, hphupampanga@gmail.com, for inquiries.

The health office urged Kabalens to reach out rather than deal with emotional or mental health difficulties on their own.