Pho3nix Kids Phil. 2025 gathers 400 young athletes

The Pho3nix Kids Philippines 2025 Series wrapped up in inspiring fashion on November 29, 2025, as more than 400 young athletes took on the season finale at New Clark City.

This series is the biggest multisport race for kids in the Philippines so far.

Over five legs held throughout the year, the series welcomed over 1,600 participants ages 5–17, giving children the opportunity to experience the excitement of “swim-bike-run” in a safe, supportive, and family-friendly environment.

From first-timers to returning competitors, every finisher crossed the line to cheers from parents, teammates, and volunteers who helped make the series a success.

Making Multisport Accessible to Everyone The Pho3nix Kids Philippines Series is delivered in partnership with the Pho3nix Foundation, a global non-profit organization that uses sport to inspire and empower young people.

“Since 2023, Go Race PH has been a trusted partner in bringing Pho3nix Kids to life in the Philippines, delivering safe, well-organised events that truly put young athletes at the centre of the experience.” said Marcus Altman, Program Manager for Triathlon and Regional Manager, Australia for the Pho3nix Foundation.

“With every race, we see more kids discovering their potential and more families embracing multisport as a lifelong pursuit. This momentum inspires us, and we’re committed to expanding opportunities so even more young athletes across the Philippines can experience Pho3nix Kids in 2026 and beyond," he added.

Through Pho3nix Kids, the foundation aims to remove barriers to participation, encourage active lifestyles, and build confidence, resilience, and healthy habits that last well beyond race day.

In the Philippines, the race series has become a platform where first-timers and experienced young athletes share the same course, celebrate their achievements, and build a supportive community around sport.

Capping off with Clark Duathlon Championships 2025

Held on the same closing weekend as the Pho3nix Kids 2025 finale, the Clark Duathlon Championships sees its triumphant return at Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City. The race event provided a fitting backdrop by showcasing age-group and competitive adult talent.

Duathletes battled across the sprint distance (5 km run-20 km bike-5 km run) and long distance (10 km run-60 km bike-10 km run), with overall podiums, age group awards, and team competitions capping off the Go Race PH adult duathlon calendar.

By staging the Clark Duathlon Championships alongside the Pho3nix Kids Finale, Go Race PH created a festival atmosphere that united families, seasoned age-groupers, and aspiring young athletes in a single year-end celebration.

The back-to-back weekend highlighted the full pathway of participation—from kids taking on their first race to adults chasing age group titles—underscoring Go Race PH’s role in growing multisport and sports tourism in key destinations like Clark, New Clark City, and Subic Bay.

About Go Race PH

Go Race PH (formerly known as GoClark Sports & Events) is committed to promoting an active lifestyle through high-quality, well-organized events that provide a unique and memorable experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The organization also contributes to the growth of sports tourism in the Philippines through its events in various host locations.

Go Race PH is the proud founder of the Titan 77.7, known as The Toughest Duathlon in Asia, and organizes major multisport events such as the Clark Duathlon and Triathlon Classics, New Clark City Triathlon and Duathlon, Overland Gravel, NCC2CRK Triathlon, and First Stride: Triathlon and Duathlon for Newbies, among many others.

Visit goclarkph.com for more information.