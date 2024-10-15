Photos courtesy of Cris Sansano

In line with the "Fiestang Kuliat 2024", the "Kambal Festival Parade of Twins and Street Dancing Competition" was held last Saturday, Oct 12, 2024 in Angeles City.
This years festival is the grandest and biggest as 33 barangays participated in the event, with their 41 creative floats, 48 twin participants, and 23 schools competed for street dancing.
GMA actor Ruru Madrid added to the highlights of the event as he showcased his singing prowess and energetic performance.
Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. commended the 33 barangays for participating in the festival.
"Gusto po nating pasalamatan ang 33 barangays na nag-participate dahil sa kabilang pagtitiyaga,pagpupuyat para mapaganda at mapasaya ang festival. Ito na po ang pinakamasayang Fiestang Kuliat natin after ng pandemic. Kaya tinawag itong kambal festival dahil sa magkasabay na fiesta ng La Naval at Apung Mamacalulu. Meron po tayong one-monyh long fiesta celebration," Mayor Pogi said.
"Fiestang Kuliat" is one of Mayor Pogi's priority project which highlights the rich cultural heritage of Angeles City.