PH’s first agricamp eyed in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Corrections and Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) for the establishment of the country’s first agricamp sheltering children in conflict with the law (CICL) in Pampanga.

The facility, “Sowing Seeds of Hope Through Sustainable Farming,” is under the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act.

The act states that CICL may be sheltered in an agricultural camp or other training facilities in order for them to be properly rehabilitated and reintegrated into society after.

Since the law’s passage 18 years ago, there was no single agricultural camp in the country.

The Pampanga agricamp will offer another lease on life for CICL by introducing them to sustainable agriculture.

The proposed agricamp will be built within the vicinity of PSAU in Magalang town with areas for vegetable, orchard and animal production. It will also have a verma-composting area, modern greenhouse system, irrigation system, barnyard, ornamental garden and learning center.

Sowing Seeds of Hope Through Sustainable Farming will offer vocational training and hands-on work experience for CICL along with sustainable food production while they are preparing for reintegration into their respective communities.

The facility also aims to achieve a multifaceted impact, encompassing both sustainable agriculture and positive rehabilitation outcomes.