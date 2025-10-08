PHS suspends classes over 'security concern'

The Pampanga High School (PHS) suspended classes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, following information about a "possible security concern within the school premises".

It was not however revealed the nature of the supposed security issues.

PHS, in a social media post, said that it immediately coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other concerned authorities to ensure the safety of students and personnel.

“For everyone’s safety, classes were suspended early today,” PHS said. “Authorities are currently addressing the situation, and all precautionary measures are being strictly implemented.”

The school thanked students, parents, teachers, and staff "for their patience, cooperation, and understanding" during the incident.

The PHS emphasized that “the safety and well-being of the school community remain its utmost priority.”

Earlier this week, six Pampanga schools received bomb threats which prompted class suspensions and heightened security measures.