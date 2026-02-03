PHS – Top Students from ’63 Onwards (Part II)

Excellence knows no time. To be on top of the class is a badge of honor. To be proclaimed as Valedictorian/Salutatorian is a pride of the family. These students passed the portals of the Pampanga High School and they came out on top of their class. They are:
Year Valedictorian Salutatorian
1963 Dante Canlas Fortunato David
Caezar Yumul Nicanor Crisostomo
1964 Carlos Nucum
Roberto Quiambao
Arturo Garcia Evelinda Gopez
1965 Enriqueta Figueroa Danilo Galang Rolando Perez Antonio Patio
1966 Leni Sison Ponciano Intal
1967 Jesus Bondoc Gerardo Tizon
1968 Virginia Ramos Edgardo Garcia
1969 Aniano Pineda Reynaldo Tuazon
1970 Ernesto Gorospe Jalandoni Sanchez
1971 Regalado Galura Antonio Gopez
1972 Roy Toledanes Nenita Dacanay
1973 Amelia Canlas Tacban Teresita Figueroa
1974 Rowel Roque Rolando Cruz
1975 Rinaldi David Clemente Fajardo
1976 Oliver Poblete Carmel Anne Malig
1977 Dina Tualla Rosario Lopez
1978 Annette Roque Agnes Pasco
1979 Aileen Yap Fideles Albino
1980 Ramoncito Reyes Fernandino Enriquez
1981 Erwin Lapuz Corazon Bayani
1982 Aurea Dimabuyo Erwin Nucum
1983 Arlene Hyacinth Pineda Allan Francis Mercado
1984 Justina Gonzales Mylene Zerna
1985 Annette David Ma, Cecilia Zarate
1986 Idelfe Miranda Jimmito Calma
1987 Marissa David Arlene Yang
1988 Ramil Bulacsao Johann Andrew Sagmit
1989 Leodinas Bermejo Rutchie Manalastas
1990 Nolivienne Ermitanio Emma Ruth Pagcu
1991 Kathleen Mangune Jason Laurente Lopez
1992 Raymond Viray Ma. Abigail Mercado
1993 Faith Christian Cacnio Richard Escoto
1994 Nelson Cacnio Mary Jane Balunzo
1995 Eugene Herrera Rosalie Santiago
1996 Edwin Gozun Jemma Salunga
1997 Lowella Tiongson Seraphin Gallardo
1998 Jefferson Pangan Javier Kris Quelvin de Mesa
1999 Genesis Manarang Ma. Lourdes Pangilinan
2000 Elizabeth Susi Pamela Grace Sadsad
2001 Ma. Krizna Gomez Dianne Manalastas
2002 Sherwin Cordero Abigail Andal
2003 Jesame Nabong Adrian Tiodin
2004 Ma. Theresa Pineda Precious Ann Cruz
2005 William Infante Joyce Joan Dizon
Ronalene Cayanan Eagle Castro
’63 Valedictorian Dante Canlas is a known expert on Economy. ’92 Valedictorian Raymond L. Viray is a practicing lawyer. ’93 and ’94 Valedictorians Nelson and Faith Cacnio are siblings.
The Pampanga High School stands heads and shoulders above the rest. It has maintained its status as the premier secondary school in this part of the country. Not all schools have produced a President of the Philippines. Not all schools have produced a Justice of the Supreme Court. This school has done it.