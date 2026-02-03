PHS – Top Students from ’63 Onwards (Part II)

Excellence knows no time. To be on top of the class is a badge of honor. To be proclaimed as Valedictorian/Salutatorian is a pride of the family. These students passed the portals of the Pampanga High School and they came out on top of their class. They are:

Year Valedictorian Salutatorian

1963 Dante Canlas Fortunato David

Caezar Yumul Nicanor Crisostomo

1964 Carlos Nucum

Roberto Quiambao

Arturo Garcia Evelinda Gopez

1965 Enriqueta Figueroa Danilo Galang Rolando Perez Antonio Patio

1966 Leni Sison Ponciano Intal

1967 Jesus Bondoc Gerardo Tizon

1968 Virginia Ramos Edgardo Garcia

1969 Aniano Pineda Reynaldo Tuazon

1970 Ernesto Gorospe Jalandoni Sanchez

1971 Regalado Galura Antonio Gopez

1972 Roy Toledanes Nenita Dacanay

1973 Amelia Canlas Tacban Teresita Figueroa

1974 Rowel Roque Rolando Cruz

1975 Rinaldi David Clemente Fajardo

1976 Oliver Poblete Carmel Anne Malig

1977 Dina Tualla Rosario Lopez

1978 Annette Roque Agnes Pasco

1979 Aileen Yap Fideles Albino

1980 Ramoncito Reyes Fernandino Enriquez

1981 Erwin Lapuz Corazon Bayani

1982 Aurea Dimabuyo Erwin Nucum

1983 Arlene Hyacinth Pineda Allan Francis Mercado

1984 Justina Gonzales Mylene Zerna

1985 Annette David Ma, Cecilia Zarate

1986 Idelfe Miranda Jimmito Calma

1987 Marissa David Arlene Yang

1988 Ramil Bulacsao Johann Andrew Sagmit

1989 Leodinas Bermejo Rutchie Manalastas

1990 Nolivienne Ermitanio Emma Ruth Pagcu

1991 Kathleen Mangune Jason Laurente Lopez

1992 Raymond Viray Ma. Abigail Mercado

1993 Faith Christian Cacnio Richard Escoto

1994 Nelson Cacnio Mary Jane Balunzo

1995 Eugene Herrera Rosalie Santiago

1996 Edwin Gozun Jemma Salunga

1997 Lowella Tiongson Seraphin Gallardo

1998 Jefferson Pangan Javier Kris Quelvin de Mesa

1999 Genesis Manarang Ma. Lourdes Pangilinan

2000 Elizabeth Susi Pamela Grace Sadsad

2001 Ma. Krizna Gomez Dianne Manalastas

2002 Sherwin Cordero Abigail Andal

2003 Jesame Nabong Adrian Tiodin

2004 Ma. Theresa Pineda Precious Ann Cruz

2005 William Infante Joyce Joan Dizon

Ronalene Cayanan Eagle Castro

’63 Valedictorian Dante Canlas is a known expert on Economy. ’92 Valedictorian Raymond L. Viray is a practicing lawyer. ’93 and ’94 Valedictorians Nelson and Faith Cacnio are siblings.

The Pampanga High School stands heads and shoulders above the rest. It has maintained its status as the premier secondary school in this part of the country. Not all schools have produced a President of the Philippines. Not all schools have produced a Justice of the Supreme Court. This school has done it.