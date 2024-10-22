Physician throws hat on board member race

MINALIN — Dr. Kariza "Doc Khaye" Naguit said volunteer work at the rural health unit of Minalin has shown her that poor people need not only medical attention but also government support to access better health services.

Naguit said she hopes to contribute to legislation aimed at improving health services in the province.

The physician is running for board member representing Pampanga’s fourth district.

“I believe I can help more people through legislative work and by connecting more barangays with the services of the Capitol,” Naguit said.

In the advocacy of preventive health care, she emphasized that more Kapampangans should become health-conscious and receive comprehensive government medical support.

Naguit is a nurse and a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist.

She completed her medical studies at the University of Santo Tomas.

Currently, Naguit is assisting in Vice Governor Lilia Pineda’s Preventive Health Care program, helping patients access medical services provided by the provincial government.

Naguit said that she will focus on health legislation if she is given the chance to serve as a board member.

Naguit is a cousin of Mayor Philip Naguit of Minalin town.