PIA chief lauds PPC for integrity, ethics in media

CLARK FREEPORT — A government official has lauded the members of the Pampanga Press Club for upholding truth and integrity in the media.

“You have unwaveringly dedicated yourself to upholding the values of truth and integrity in the media which is truly commendable,” Philippine Information Agency Director General Jose Torres Jr., said in a video message for PPC’s 74th Founding Anniversary.

Torres also cited PPC’s “commitment to journalism coupled with sincerity, truthfulness, and passion has been the cornerstone of its success.”

Similar to the task of PIA, Torres said PPC disseminates accurate, timely, and relevant information that the public needs to know.

“As you celebrate another year of milestone, may you continue to be a beacon of reliable and credible information providing our people with more reasons to be hopeful,” he said.

He ended his message by saying that PPC, which was founded by Kapampangan newsmen in 1949, upholds ethical journalism standards.

“An ethical journalist acts with integrity and Pampanga Press Club undoubtedly embodies this principle,” the chief PIA said.

With its 2023 celebrations theme “Stronger at 74”, PPC and its members’ outlets have remained strong in traditional and new media formats where the following has exponentially increased for the past few years.