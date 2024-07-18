Pimentel hopes total ban of POGO included in SONA

MANILA – Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Wednesday said he is hoping that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will announce the total ban of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in his 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22.

Pimentel said ban of POGOs was supported by the President economic team, including Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.

"Sana gulatin tayo ng Presidente (I hope the President will surprise us) with a surprise announcement,” Pimentel said in a media interview.

The POGO, he said, has opened the country up to foreign nationals who may be involved in crimes and abuses.

He said the Senate hearings showed the government did not earn much from POGOs in terms of taxes while raids on illegal POGO hubs have suggested that some operators are involved in investment scams, human trafficking and tortures.

Meanwhile, senator Joel Villanueva lauded the Philippine National Police (PNP) for their support on the passage of Senate Bill 1281, banning all forms of online gambling, including POGO, in the country.

“Our advocacy for a complete ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and all online gambling activities is gaining momentum. We appreciate the PNP's recognition that the social costs far outweigh any potential benefits," Villanueva said in a statement.

He said that since 2022, the PNP and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have conducted raids on 12 suspected POGO hubs, uncovering sites showing signs of being used for abuse and exploitation, such as sex dens and torture chambers.

"We are opening the floodgates of hell if we allow illegal activities brought about by online gambling in our country," he added.

Villanueva said that crimes linked to POGOs include forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, and kidnap-for-ransom, among others.

He cited the Department of Finance’s data which showed that the net cost of POGO operations in the country is PHP99.52 billion annually, excluding substantial social costs such as loss of life, security risks, and reputational harm, among others.

Villanueva also mentioned troubling incidents related to the operations of e-sabong, including a 19-year-old student unable to pay over PHP500,000 in gambling debts, students stealing from their parents to fund their gambling habits, and even a police officer who robbed an LBC branch in San Miguel, Bulacan.

"There should be no debate that the overall costs of gambling far outweigh any benefits. Therefore, we must prohibit all online gambling activities and put an end to this once and for all," Villanueva said.

House inquiry

The House Committees on Public Order and Safety and Games and Amusements started its moto proprio congressional inquiry into the supposed criminal activities perpetrated by least 402 illegal POGOs in the country.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez earlier directed the two House panels to investigate the POGOs-linked illegal activities.

"We cannot allow these rogue POGO operators to persist. It is imperative that we identify and unmask the masterminds and protectors behind these operations so they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Romualdez said.

During joint meeting, Santa Rosa City Lone District Rep. Dan Fernandez, chair of the public order and safety panel, said the probe primarily seeks to identify and address the “evils of POGOs.”

“Ito ang mga karumaldumal na krimen na nababalitaan nating nangyayari sa mga POGO hub. Idagdag pa natin ang mga cybercrime, money laundering, tax evasion, and other fraudulent practices na sinasagawa ng mga illegal na POGO operators (These are the disgusting crimes that are reportedly happening in POGO hubs. There are also cybercrime, money laundering, tax evasion, and other fraudulent practices happening in illegal POGOs)," Fernandez said.

“These are heinous crimes and serious human rights violations that affect both our citizens and the foreign workers who are forced to work at these illegal POGOs under cruel and inhumane conditions," he added.

Fernandez said that the mayors and heads of Business Permits and Licensing Offices (BPLO) in cities and municipalities hosting POGO hubs must take responsibility for verifying and enforcing the closure of these illegal operations.

For his part, Cavite 6th District Rep. Antonio Ferrer, who chairs the House Committee on Games and Amusements, echoed the concerns of Fernandez, underscoring the importance of a collaborative effort to address the issue.

“The proliferation of illegal POGOs and their associated crimes is a serious threat to our society. It is imperative that we work together to eliminate these operations and protect the welfare of both our citizens and foreign workers," Ferrer said.

Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez underscored the critical responsibility of LGUs in ensuring the cessation of illegal POGO activities.

“So, since they’re still operating sa mga iba-ibang LGU (in different LGUs), it is also the responsibility of the mayors to make sure that they’re not operating anymore,” Gomez said.

It was revealed during the hearing that while there are 78 legal POGO operations supervised by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), a significant number of illegal operators continue to function. (PNA)