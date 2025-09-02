Pinakapinipili. Our Pinakamalaki, Pinakamasarap: Why 4 out of 5 Pinoys Still Choose Chickenjoy

Try saying this three times fast: Pinakapinipili, Our Pinakamalaki, Pinakamasarap. You know what we’re describing? Jollibee Chickenjoy! Can you do it without missing a beat?

It’s actually more than just a fun tongue twister. It’s a delicious truth. And with 4 out of 5 Filipinos choosing Jollibee Chickenjoy as their ultimate fried chicken, it’s clear that it plays in a league of its own.

“We’ve always known that Chickenjoy is loved across generations, but these numbers really affirm what we’ve been hearing and seeing every day — that it’s one of the things that Filipinos will keep choosing,” said Luis Berba, Marketing Assistant Vice President of Jollibee Philippines.

From its crispylicious skin that crackles with every bite, to its juicylicious meat, Chickenjoy is the PINAKA!

Pinakapinipili. Our Pinakamalaki, Pinakamasarap. The people have spoken, and the Chickenjoy advantage remains unbeatable. It’s more than a meal — it’s a tradition, a comfort, and a reason for family and friends to gather.

Anne Curtis also jumped in on the fun, gamely taking on the Pinakapinipili, Pinakamalaki, Pinakamasarap tongue twister challenge—nailing it as smoothly as she bites into her favorite Chickenjoy. After all, some things are just easier done when it’s your pinakapinipili, Jollibee’s pinakamalaki, and pinakamasarap fried chicken.

So, whether you’re in it for the crispiness, juiciness, or the sheer joy of eating your favorite fried chicken, there’s one name worth repeating:

Pinakapinipili. Our Pinaka Malaki. Pinaka Masarap. Chickenjoy!

Taste the Pinaka Difference. Get your Jollibee Chickenjoy today in 1-pc. Solo, 2-pc. Solo, and bucket options, available in all Jollibee stores nationwide and via Dine-In, Take Out, Drive-Thru, and Delivery.

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on X, Instagram, and TikTok.