Pinatubo anniv declared holiday in Angeles City

Mayor Carmelo B. Lazatin II has issued on Wednesday Executive Order No. 028, declaring June 15, 2026, a special non-working day in Angeles City.

This is in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo.

In his EO, Lazatin adopted Proclamation No. 1280, which declared June 15, 2026 a special non-working day in the Province of Pampanga.

The mayor stated that the city government recognized the June 15, 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo as one of the most destructive volcanic events in Philippine history, affecting Pampanga, Zambales, Tarlac, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Bamban, and Angeles City.

The observance of Pinatubo Day aims to honor the resilience, determination, and unity demonstrated by Angeleños in overcoming the devastation caused by the catastrophe.

“Thirty-five years after the said catastrophe, the City of Angeles has evidently recovered from the devastation and is now enjoying exemplary growth and development,” the executive order read.

The city government also emphasized that the rise of Angeles City following the eruption serves as a testament to the strength of its people in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Residents are given opportunity to participate in commemorating the anniversary and reflect on the lessons learned from the disaster.

The executive order cited the request of the Provincial Government of Pampanga to mark the occasion and highlighted the importance of preserving the history and values that emerged from the tragedy.

The order takes effect on Monday, June 15, 2026.

City Administrator Noel M. Luzung attested to the executive order. |via Tristan Jingco