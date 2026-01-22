Pineda family launches feeding program in CSF

The Pineda family has launched a six-month feeding program to help undernourished students in public schools in the City of San Fernando.

Philanthropist Rodolfo “Tatay Bong” Pineda funded the program, which aims to improve the health and nutrition of pupils.

He was represented at the launching by former board member and mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

The feeding program was implemented in barangays Sta. Lucia, San Pedro, San Jose, San Juan, Del Pilar, and Sto. Niño.

Around 10,000 pre-school and elementary students are expected to benefit from the program.

School administrators helped in coordinating the activity and identifying the beneficiaries based on actual nutritional assessments.

The focus of the project is on children who are underweight or need added nutritional support.

During the launching of the program, the children were served freshly cooked rice meals with chicken adobo as viand, prepared by a local kitchen.

Chewable gummy vitamins were also given to help boost the children’s daily nutrient intake.

Cayabyab, together with businesswoman Tin Chua, led the feeding activity.

The duo served food and handed out vitamins to the students, spending time with the children and school staff.

Cayabyab said the main goal of the program is to help children gain weight, become healthier, and perform better in school.

She added that proper nutrition plays a big role in learning and overall development of the kids.

Under the program, the children will receive free meals at least twice a week, regardless of their class schedules.

Students attending morning classes will be fed before going home.

Pupils in the afternoon session will receive their meals before classes begin.

The feeding program will run for six months.

The children’s progress will be closely monitored, with school officials regularly checking their weight and overall health.

This initiative is part of a bigger project of the Pineda family, which is also supporting similar feeding programs in other towns across Pampanga.