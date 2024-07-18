Pineda-Garbo alliance shaking?

In my last column about the political alignments in Pampanga’s first congressional district, I mentioned the alliance of the Pinedas to Mayor Crisostomo Garbo of Mabalacat City. I wrote in that piece that Garbo is—or was—an ally of the Pinedas, a family that has long held sway over the political landscape of Pampanga. However, recent developments have emerged that compel me to reconsider my analysis of the Pineda-Garbo political relationship.

Pictures of Vice Mayor Geld Aquino with the Pineda patriarch, known to Pampanga as Tatay Bong, have caused a significant stir, challenging the common notion that Garbo still enjoys the political blessing of the province’s most influential political figure. The sight of Aquino and Tatay Bong together is akin to a political earthquake, suggesting that Garbo’s standing with the Pinedas might not be as secure as once thought.

Garbo has always been a stalwart of the Pinedas, supporting them in numerous political battles. His alignment with the Pinedas was seen as a given, a bedrock upon which his political career was built. Yet, his reported bid for another term as mayor—a possibility that is still under legal debate—seems to be less appealing to the Pinedas. This raises questions about the stability of Garbo's position within the political framework of Mabalacat City and Pampanga at large.

On the other hand, Vice Mayor Geld Aquino, who is rumored to be eyeing the mayoral position in Mabalacat, has had several meetings with Bong Pineda. These meetings have not been casual; they were marked by the significant detail of Aquino being flown in Pineda’s private helicopter. This special treatment is not merely a convenience; it is a symbol of political favor and endorsement.

Consider the logistics: Mabalacat is only a few minutes' drive from locations like Pradera Verde or Royce Hotel in Clark, where meetings could easily take place. The decision to utilize a helicopter for these meetings underscores their importance. It suggests that Tatay Bong is extending a level of support to Aquino that goes beyond the ordinary, indicating a possible shift in political alliances.

The implications of this are profound. If Aquino is indeed being groomed by the Pinedas to take over the mayoral seat in Mabalacat, it signifies a strategic move by the Pineda family to re-align their political influence. This shift could reshape the political landscape of Mabalacat and, by extension, Pampanga. The Pinedas' support has historically been a decisive factor in local elections, and their backing of Aquino could signal a new era in the city’s governance.

What does this mean for Mayor Garbo? If the Pinedas are distancing themselves from him, it could weaken his political clout and jeopardize his bid for re-election. Garbo's political survival has been closely tied to the Pinedas’ endorsement, and without it, he may find himself in a precarious position. The debate over the legality of his bid for another term adds another layer of uncertainty, further complicating his political future.