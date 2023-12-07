Pineda is PH's top 6 performing governor

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda ranked sixth among the top performing governors in the country.

The ranking was based on job performance ratings conducted by RP-Mission and Development Foundation on September 20 to 30, 2023.

Pineda scored 88.15% in the said survey.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia topped the said 95.30% rating, while Quirino Governor Dax Cua and Negros Oriental Chaco Saggarbaria joined her at the 1st place with scores of 95.24% and 94.51%, respectively.

Also included in the said list are governors Mattew Manotoc of Ilocos Norte; Dodo Mandanas of Batangas; Jonvic Remulla of Cavite; Reynaldo Tamayo of South Cotabato; Greco Lagman of Albay; Henry Oaminal of Misamis Occidental; Lala Mendoza of Cotabato; Ann Hofer of Zamboanga Sibugay; Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar; Damian Mercado of Southern Leyte; Humerlito Dolor of Oriental Mindoro, Niño Uy of Davao Oriental; Elias Balut of Apayao; Lyndon Barbers of Surigao del Norte; and Bombit Adiong of Lanao del Sur.