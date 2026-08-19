Pineda seeks flood control master plan for Pampanga

Governor Lilia Pineda has appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to craft and implement a long-term master plan to address severe flooding in the province.

During her visit in Macabebe town on Tuesday, Pineda underscored the need for a comprehensive solution to the persistent flooding, particularly in the low-lying towns of Macabebe and Masantol.

“Ang kailangan po namin sana, huwag magtuluy-tuloy itong tubig na lumalaki dito sa Macabebe at Masantol. Nakita niyo naman, parang dagat na. Ayaw namin na maging dagat ’yung bayan ng Macabebe at Masantol,” ani Pineda.

Pineda thanked the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for its assistance to flood-affected residents, including the distribution of food packs and cash.

However, she stressed that relief assistance alone would not solve the problem and called for long-term infrastructure projects to protect communities from recurring floods.

“Meron kaming gustong i-presinta kay President Marcos, ‘yung solusyon sa baha. ‘Yung pagkain tapos ‘yung financial assistance kailangan din nila pero sabi ko nga minomonitor ako sa mga TV stations, sana may solusyon ‘yung mga ginagawang infrastructure. Sana ‘yung solusyon na pang-long term,” ani Pineda.

Pineda also questioned the effectiveness of flood control projects in the area. She said flooding has worsened despite ongoing infrastructure projects.

She said the water may be backflowing from the sea toward Macabebe and Masantol, causing floodwaters to rise and stagnate communities.

“Yung flood control, kung hindi talaga umuubra, itigil muna. Kunin ang pera at kung saan talaga may solusyon na mawala ’yung baha namin dito sa Macabebe at Masantol,” the governor said.

She added that the province needs an integrated, long-term plan to address the root cause of the flooding problem.

Pineda said the provincial government is willing to work with foreign consultants to identify the most effective solution.

“Ang ina-appeal ko, magpapatulong ako kay Secretary Rex [Gatchalian] na gumawa ng masterplan. Kung puwedeng kumuha tayo ng consultant na foreigner para malaman natin kung anong paraan talaga na hindi na kayo lulusong sa baha,” Pineda said.