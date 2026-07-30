Pineda to bring mental health care to barangays

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda is eyeing the expansion of the provincial government’s mental health program by bringing free psychiatric services to barangays.

Pineda said the Capitol will integrate mental health care into its regular medical missions.

The project will provide residents with free psychiatric consultations, therapy, and maintenance medicines to help manage their conditions.

“Idadagdag ko ngayon ay medical mission para sa mga mentally ill. Dahil nakakuha ako ng maraming gamot at nagpondo rin ang Kapitolyo, ime-medical mission na rin kasi kahit once every three months,” Pineda said.

The governor said the provincial government is committed to help residents living with depression, anxiety, and other mental conditions.

She added that strengthening mental health interventions has become even more important following the series of threats against schools in Pampanga.

“Marami na kasing kabataan ngayon na baka kailangan ng pansin o ng kausap. Kung may kaunting problema lang, kung may depression o anxiety, baka makatulong tayo,” she said.

Pineda added that the provincial government will continue investing in mental health programs.

She urged Kapampangans to seek assistance from the Pampanga Care and Counseling Center in the City of San Fernando, which offers psychiatric consultations, prescriptions, medicines, and other services.