Piso Caravan set in Clark Freeport

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will host its Piso Caravan inside the Freeport on Tuesday (June 18).

The caravan will run from 10 am to 3 pm at the Bulacan Hall of Widus Hotel.

The Piso Caravan aims to remove unfit and mutilated money from circulation.

These can be exchanged for new money or deposited into e-wallet accounts, according to the BSP.

The central bank said that money is considered unfit if it is excessively wrinkled, faded, or stained.

Money is considered mutilated if it is torn, has holes, has been chewed by animals, or damaged.

BSP said participating financial service providers will hold an account opening activity for individuals who want to open bank or e-wallet accounts.

The bank said it will also be hosting financial learning sessions.