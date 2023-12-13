Piston sets transport strike on December 14

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) said on Tuesday that it will push through with the planned transport strike on Thursday, December 14.

This developed even as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. announced in an X (formerly Twitter) post after meeting with transport officials.

Both parties agreed that the deadline for the franchise consolidation application scheduled on December 31, 2023 will not be extended.

The President said in his post that “currently, 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).”

But Piston said in a press conference on Tuesday that the President’s decision only gave its members more reason to push through with the strike.

The group said the strike will be participated in by Piston-allied groups in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog.

Piston and another transport group, Manibela, have been calling on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to scrap its December 31 consolidation deadline and for the “complete removal” of the PUVMP.

Under the current guidelines of the PUVMP, individual jeepney operators who fail to start consolidating into cooperatives or corporations by year-end will lose their right to operate.

The transport groups reiterate that if the December 31 deadline will push through, thousands of operators and drivers in the country will lose their jobs.

But President Marcos said in his post "that the government cannot let the minority cause further delays” that will affect the majority of operators, banks, financial institutions, and the public.