Pitik Queen shares saving tips with Upgraded GrabUnlimited

We all know the feeling. You want to order food, restock groceries, or book a ride, but the budget voice in your head says, “Tipid muna.”

GrabUnlimited makes that decision a little easier.

In Grab’s newest online video, viral social media sensation and Pitik Queen Ian Mark Kamangkang puts his signature tight belt and dance moves to good use, turning a familiar Filipino budgeting habit into the campaign’s main story.

Known online for cinching his belt and breaking into his now-iconic moves, Ian Mark brings humor to a very relatable dilemma: when the budget feels tight, should everyday conveniences like food delivery, groceries, and rides be the first to go?

GrabUnlimited offers a different answer. Instead of tightening their belts to cut back, users can make smarter Save Moves that help them lock in more value across the Grab app.

The upgraded GrabUnlimited gives subscribers more ways to save across the Grab ecosystem, from food and groceries to rides and rewards. For only PHP 48 per month through the annual plan, users can lock in year-round perks designed for everyday needs.

For GrabFood, savings are now easier to unlock. The minimum order value for discounted delivery has been lowered from Php 475 to just Php 390, allowing GrabUnlimited members to enjoy up to Php 49 off on delivery fees with a lower spend requirement. Members can also get 20% off on food orders from participating merchants, making daily meals, cravings, and group orders easier on the wallet.

GrabUnlimited now also includes GrabMart delivery discounts, giving members up to Php 80 off on delivery fees for groceries, pantry staples, household items, and other everyday essentials. It is a timely upgrade for users who want to save not only on food delivery, but also on the things they regularly need at home.

Grab is rolling out Top-Up Packs, giving GrabUnlimited members access to preferential rates and discounts at participating GrabFood restaurants and GrabMart stores. For a minimal upfront fee starting at PHP 29, subscribers can purchase restaurant- or store-specific voucher bundles from participating brands and unlock up to PHP 1,500 in extra savings.

GrabUnlimited members will also continue to enjoy transport perks, including 8% off GrabCar rides with a minimum fare of PHP 99 and an increased maximum discount of PHP 70. Members also exclusively earn base GrabCoins on all cashless transactions, helping them collect points faster and unlock more savings across the app.

The upgraded subscription comes with a more budget-friendly annual plan that brings the cost down to only Php 48 per month. For users who regularly order, shop, or book rides through Grab, the annual plan offers a practical way to lock in savings before the spending even begins.

With GrabUnlimited, Grab is giving Filipino users more ways to make everyday convenience feel more sulit. Whether it is a weekday lunch, a grocery run, a ride across the city, or a planned purchase from a favorite brand, the subscription helps users stretch their budget without giving up the services that make daily life easier.

As Ian Mark Kamangkang shows in the campaign, tipid does not always mean saying no. With the right Save Moves, it can also mean knowing where to get more value out of every peso.

Caption: With the upgraded GrabUnlimited, Filipino consumers need not tighten their belts to enjoy savings across food, groceries, and rides for only Php 48 per month through the annual plan.