PITX–Clark airport bus service launched

Travelers from the southern part of Metro Manila now have a more convenient way to reach Clark International Airport (CRK) following the launching of a direct bus service connecting the airport to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

Genesis Transport Service Inc. (GTSI) is set to operate daily trips between PITX and Clark airport via NAIA Terminal 3 and SM City Clark.

CRK continues to expand its domestic and international network, with passenger traffic expected to increase by 15 percent compared to last year.

This development is expected to complement the transfer of turboprop operations to Clark.

“This new service is a testament to our promised accessibility, convenience, and seamless travel for our passengers. By bridging the distance between Southern Metro Manila and Clark, Genesis Transport is helping us bring the airport closer to the people, ensuring that every journey begins and ends with ease and comfort,” Noel Manankil, President and CEO of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. or LIPAD, operator of CRK.

"This initiative is another step towards making Clark International Airport not only a hub for flights but also a hub for innovation, collaboration, and progress," he added.

The bus route will run eight daily trips between PITX and Clark, and another eight trips from Clark to PITX.

Four of the buses deployed for the new route will be hybrid units.