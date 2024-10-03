Pity the trees

The filing of candidacy for the May 2025 elections started last Tuesday and will last until October 08. This is not yet the official campaign period but this early, posters of some candidates are already displayed in conspicuous places. It’s shameful that some candidates still nail their posters on trees.

Driving a nail into trees is not harmless. According to the Arboricultural Association based in the United Kingdom, hammering anything into a tree is intrusive and will cause harm. A tree is a living organism and an injury such as this is damaging. The outer bark layer on a tree stem protects against disease and decay, anything that breaches it can allow the entry of harmful organisms. The significance of any harm will depend on a number of factors such as the extent of the injury, the species and age of the tree and its overall condition.

Also, nailing, screwing, or stapling anything pierces the cambium of the tree. The cambium is a very thin layer of growing tissue that produces new cells that become either xylem, phloem or more cambium. Injuring this part of the tree can disrupt water and nutrient flow between the roots and canopy.

Wrapping a wire around the tree also injures it. According to an article published online in the magazine Himachal Watcher, when the metal wire is tightly wrapped around the trunk and it stays there for a prolonged period of time, the tree trunk grows around it and the wire penetrates the two important passages, xylem and phloem as the diameter of the tree trunk widens. The portion of the tree above the point where the wire penetrated don’t receive the supply of water and minerals or same happens to some specific part of the gradually growing tree. The upper portion or the tree either dries or it doesn’t grow to its full capacity. It’s like cutting the veins in a human body or choking by wrapping a tight wire around the neck. It does a great harm to a tree with irreversible damages.

Those who nail their posters into trees may be held liable for violating Section 3 of Republic Act 3571. The law states that no cutting, destroying or injuring of planted or growing trees, flowering plants and shrubs or plants of scenic value along public roads, in plazas, parks, school promises or in any other public ground shall be permitted except when necessary for public safety. This shall be punished by prison correctional in its minimum period to prison mayor in its minimum period.

A similar prohibition is provided under Presidential Decree No. 953, which penalizes a violator of imprisonment from six months to two years, or a fine of P500 to P5,000, or both at the discretion of the court.

Candidates who nail their posters or wrap metal wires around trees don’t deserve to be elected in public office. If they don’t care about the well-being of a simple life form, how can they look after the welfare of their constituents?

Let’s choose candidates who have environmental protection in their agenda.