Piyestang Fernandino 2024 launched

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The city government of San Fernando launched the celebration of this year’s Pyestang Fernandino 2024 on Monday.

The month-long Pyestang Fernandino features 44 activities, which will be highlighted by the Mutya Ning San Fernando, cycling caravan, trade fairs, clean-up drive, and Kayabe Fest.

Mayor Vilma Caluag, Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman, and Pyestang Fernandino 2024 Chairperson Councilor Tina Lagman led the unveiling of calendar of activities held at the Heroes Hall to mark the opening of the event.

City Tourism Officer Ching Pangilinan, Pyestang Fernandino 2024 Co-Chairperson Germinia Villanueva, Mutya Ning San Fernando 2024 Chairperson Maricar Pangilinan, Co-Chairperson Jane Mallari, and reigning Mutya Ning San Fernando Queen Nella Dizon also joined during the press conference held at the Giant Lantern and Tourist Information Center.

Caluag said the celebration serves as an opportunity to reflect on the city's progress over the years which has directly benefited Fernandinos.

The mayor mentioned the opening of a dialysis center, the provision of free burial services, and the establishment of several more social programs.

“Ang goal naman natin ay magkaroon ng improvement sa buhay ng mga Fernandino. Marami na tayong mga naestablish ngayon na mga programa, at marami pa tayong plano para unti-unti ay mas mapagaan natin ang buhay ng bawat pamilya dito sa San Fernando,” she said.